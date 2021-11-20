Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea will soon hold talks over a new contract for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

The 37-year-old Brazilian continues to look world class at this level and Romano states that he wants to spend one more season in Europe, which shouldn’t be too surprising.

Chelsea fans have been raving about Silva after his performance in the 3-0 win over Leicester City today, and they’d surely love to see him stay at the club a little longer, even if he is going to turn 38 next season.

Silva is showing no sign of slowing down, so why should he be thinking about jetting off to the MLS or somewhere less competitive?

Thiago Silva’s contract extension will be discussed soon with Chelsea board. Tuchel and club super happy with Thiago and he wants to stay in Europe for one more season. ??? #CFC Thiago’s performing at top level for Chelsea, again and again. He’s amazing. And yes, he’s 37. pic.twitter.com/oaYb96FpPN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2021

Chelsea could also do with all the defensive options they can get, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen heading towards being free agents.

The pair could both be leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer if the Blues fail to agree extensions for them, so that would make Silva an even more important part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

You can also see more from Fabrizio Romano in our exclusive video above, including his thoughts on Dusan Vlahovic’s future and the managerial situation at Manchester United.