“This is worse than City and Liverpool ” – These Manchester United fans react to their dismal first half against Watford

Manchester United FC
It might be safe to say that Manchester United look like the relegation candidates in today’s crunch match against Watford.

In the opening 45 minutes of United’s visit to Watford, they have been second best and probably deserve to be more than two goals down.

Prior to today Watford found themselves just two points above the drop zone while United were five off the top four, two positions that should, on paper, see one outcome more likely than the other.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been nothing short of terrible, and frankly that is being nice.

Goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr have put United down by two before the half was over. Even back to back saves from the penalty spot by David de Gea to deny Sarr in the opening 11 minutes couldn’t prevent his team from conceding.

You can see some of the reaction to the game below.

United have made a double change at half time, with Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay coming off for Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

United need a huge second half to turn this game around, and might need even more in order to save Solskjaer’s job after the game.

