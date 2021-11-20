Video: Thomas Tuchel’s brilliant reaction to N’Golo Kante’s stunning strike vs Leicester

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was clearly as blown away as everyone else was by that stunning N’Golo Kante goal against Leicester City.

The France international showed all his quality with a solo run and powerful long-range strike to make it 2-0 to Chelsea away to Leicester.

Watch below as Tuchel reacted to the Kante goal…

Chelsea are in a commanding position at the King Power Stadium and continue to look the major favourites for this season’s Premier League title.

