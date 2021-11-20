Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was clearly as blown away as everyone else was by that stunning N’Golo Kante goal against Leicester City.

The France international showed all his quality with a solo run and powerful long-range strike to make it 2-0 to Chelsea away to Leicester.

Watch below as Tuchel reacted to the Kante goal…

Thomas Tuchel is every Chelsea fan seeing that N'Golo Kante goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/cTdY4Gs7te — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2021

Chelsea are in a commanding position at the King Power Stadium and continue to look the major favourites for this season’s Premier League title.