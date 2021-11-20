David de Gea has never been known as a great saver of penalties, and until he kept out Mark Noble’s spot-kick against West Ham earlier in the season, it’d been almost five years since he’d saved one.

He’s clearly been working on his technique, however.

MORE: Lawro’s Liverpool concern

In what is rapidly turning into a must-win scenario every week for Manchester United, they could’ve done without Watford being awarded an early penalty, but they needn’t have worried.

De Gea not only saved it, but he also kept out the re-taken spot-kick too.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+ Sport and NBC Sports Soccer