A bizarre situation at the start of the Manchester United game against Watford saw goalkeeper David de Gea make two back to back saves from the penalty spot.

After a poor attempt at a clearance by Bruno Fernandes, Joshua King was running onto the ball in the penalty area before being taken down by Scott McTominay.

The resulting penalty, taken by Ismaila Sarr, saw De Gea make a save down to his left, but Kiko Femenia was there with a follow up.

However, Femenia was deemed to be encroaching on the penalty, with VAR concluding that he ran into the area before the ball had been kicked.

Sarr once again took the pen, but it ended with the same result.

One interesting about the whole incident was that the rules for penalty encroachment were applied wrongly.

Law 14 states that an encroachment from an attacking player if there is no goal should result in an indirect free kick, however referee Jon Moss instead signalled for a retake.

Manchester United are currently on the ropes against Watford and have yet to really grow into the game.