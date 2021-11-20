In the aftermath of another horrendous display from Manchester United, manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was still digging his heels in when chat about his potential sacking surfaced.

During the press conference after the Watford game, a match which they lost 4-1 and probably deserved to lose by more, the Norwegian was conceding nothing.

Noting that there were some angry fans directing their ire at the manager, which visibly upset Bruno Fernandes, one journalist questioned how damaging such abuse had become.

Solskjaer, to his credit, refused to condemn any of them, even suggesting that the club has had a tough time since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, and, indirectly, hinting that he understood where they were coming from.