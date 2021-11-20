(Video) Jamie Carragher calls Man United player performances scandalous following Watford thrashing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has called out Manchester United players for being a disgrace.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Liverpool versus Arsenal game had concluded, Carragher expressed his disgust at the performances that some of the Manchester United players were putting on display, describing them as “scandalous.”

Carragher said that while the management by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been good enough, the players have really let down both their manager and the fans.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘I always trust myself’ – Solskjaer doesn’t think he should be sacked by Man United
Photo: Barcelona players welcomed by huge crowds and flares as they arrive at Camp Nou
Video: Minamino makes it four for Liverpool against Arsenal 48 seconds after coming on

According to The Times, United officials held an emergency meeting at 7pm with the compensation terms of Solskjaer on the agenda.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.