Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has called out Manchester United players for being a disgrace.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Liverpool versus Arsenal game had concluded, Carragher expressed his disgust at the performances that some of the Manchester United players were putting on display, describing them as “scandalous.”

Carragher said that while the management by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been good enough, the players have really let down both their manager and the fans.

"Those players and some of the performances have been a disgrace"@Carra23 on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Man Utd future and why the players must take some responsibility pic.twitter.com/sgeOpBK4AJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 20, 2021

According to The Times, United officials held an emergency meeting at 7pm with the compensation terms of Solskjaer on the agenda.