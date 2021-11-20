Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has said that despite their recent improvement Arsenal still have questions to answer.

Speaking ahead of today’s 5:30 kick off between Liverpool and Arsenal, Carragher said that be believed Arsenal had massively improved since the start of the season but still felt they hadn’t been truly tested since their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

He then added that he believed that if Liverpool were on their game today then they would have enough to win the game.

You can watch the full video below.

? "If Liverpool play anywhere near their capabilities they'll win the game."@Carra23 has been impressed with Arsenal but feels Liverpool will be difficult to stop on their day pic.twitter.com/AtvmYIbxW5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

There are just two points separating the teams ahead of today’s clash, with a place in the top four at stake.