(Video) Jamie Carragher feels Arsenal won’t have enough to beat Liverpool despite improvement

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has said that despite their recent improvement Arsenal still have questions to answer.

Speaking ahead of today’s 5:30 kick off between Liverpool and Arsenal, Carragher said that be believed Arsenal had massively improved since the start of the season but still felt they hadn’t been truly tested since their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

He then added that he believed that if Liverpool were on their game today then they would have enough to win the game.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Donny van de Beek scores within five minutes of coming on to give Man United hope at Watford
“This is worse than City and Liverpool ” – These Manchester United fans react to their dismal first half against Watford
Video: Sarr piles the pressure on Solskjaer as Watford go 2-0 up against Manchester United

There are just two points separating the teams ahead of today’s clash, with a place in the top four at stake.

More Stories Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.