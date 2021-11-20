It took a long time coming, but when Ollie Watkins smashed home the first goal of the Steven Gerrard era at Aston Villa, it was well worth the wait.

Opponents, Brighton and Hove Albion, were on the attack, but a swift counter from Ashley Young opened up the pitch.

He played the ball to Watkins who strode forward with purpose before cutting inside and unleashing an Exocet that was only ever going to end up in the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports Soccer and beIN Sports