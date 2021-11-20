(Video) Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Liverpool with a lovely placed header

Sadio Mane has opened the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal thanks to a lovely header.

Mane managed to get himself on the end of an exquisite ball from a Trent Alexander-Arnold set piece, finally getting the ball past Aaron Ramsdale, who had stopped a couple of other goal bound efforts from other Liverpool players before Mane’s header.

Liverpool have been the better of the two sides so far, but will need to weary about the possibility of an Arsenal comeback.

You can watch the full video below.

The game is currently at half-time and the team talk will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the match.

