Ahead of Manchester United’s match against Watford on Saturday afternoon, Ole Gunnar Solskajer is still in the manager’s job.

It’s unclear whether his hold on the role is tenuous or not, but former Red Devil, Rio Ferdinand, has doubled down on comments made about the situation previously.

Having suggested that it was time for someone else to take Solskjaer’s place during a chat on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, he was asked about those comments by BT Sport presenter, Jake Humphrey.

Noting that it was what he was ‘paid to do,’ Ferdinand also said he was ‘comfortable’ with his opinion.