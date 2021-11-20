Chaos at Werder Bremen as manager is accused of forging his Covid vaccination document

In news that could have severe implications right across Bundesliga II in Germany, it’s been revealed that Werder Bremen manager, Markus Anfang, has been accused of falsifying his Covid-19 vaccination document.

Sport Bible note that, when challenged, Anfang completely denied any impropriety, however, it has caused such a furore that he demanded the club accept his immediate resignation which they did.

His assistant, Florian Junge, has also left his position, despite the pair only being appointed in the transfer window after Werder had been relegated from the top-flight.

Anfang maintains his complete innocence saying he was inoculated at a vaccination centre, but the news has divided opinion.

Particularly given that Austria are set to be placed into another total lockdown, and surrounding countries, such as Germany, expected to follow suit in due course.

As of this moment, no proof of vaccination has been provided by Anfang, but regardless, Werder have already begun their new manager search.

