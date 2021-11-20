Mixed news: Zidane has tempting Man Utd offer, but another candidate could become available

There’s some mixed news for Manchester United in their search for a possible replacement for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Todo Fichajes, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has a ‘tempting’ offer to take the Man Utd job, but he’s also got his eye on a possible opening at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants could possibly be ready to make a change after an unconvincing job done by Mauricio Pochettino since he took over at the Parc des Princes.

On the one hand, it’s a bit of a blow that Zidane could end up being snapped up by PSG, but on the other hand, some fans will surely be pleased if Pochettino becomes available as a result.

The Argentine did great work during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham, and he could be ideal to eventually take over at Old Trafford.

Steve McManaman was recently quoted by the Independent as discussing the United manager situation, and tipped Pochettino as perhaps being a more realistic candidate for them than his old team-mate Zidane.

“I haven’t spoken to Zizou [Zidane] in a while, but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him,” McManaman said.

“He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid and uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family. I think managing in France, in Paris, or at Juventus would be more in tune to Zizou.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino.

“Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League.”