“Can’t be trusted!” These Man United fans plead with club to sell £78m flop

Manchester United FC
Following the recent sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the last 24 hours at Old Trafford have been turbulent, to say the least.

Having lost five of their last seven matches, in all competitions, including a 4-1 thumping against Watford on Saturday, the Red Devils season is on the brink of total collapse.

Although it’s fair to assume that the decision was a tough one, the United board were eventually left with very little choice but to relieve Solskjaer of his duties and look to move in a new direction.

However, while it will be Solskjaer who suffers the most – large sections of United fans have been quick to take to social media to vent their frustrations at captain Harry Maguire, who was also sent off during Saturday’s match against Watford.

Captain Harry Maguire was sent off during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game as Manchester United manager against Watford on Saturday.

Despite the Red Devils paying Leicester City a whopping £78.3m for Maguire, just two years ago, the club’s fanbase appears to be losing patience with the English defender.

In fact, so brutal has the criticism of the England international been, which has also spilt over onto the player’s personal message post to Solskjaer, that several fans have urged the club to sell him altogether.

