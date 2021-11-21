“Can’t be trusted!” These Man United fans plead with club to sell £78m flop

Following the recent sacking of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the last 24 hours at Old Trafford have been turbulent, to say the least.

Having lost five of their last seven matches, in all competitions, including a 4-1 thumping against Watford on Saturday, the Red Devils season is on the brink of total collapse.

Although it’s fair to assume that the decision was a tough one, the United board were eventually left with very little choice but to relieve Solskjaer of his duties and look to move in a new direction.

However, while it will be Solskjaer who suffers the most – large sections of United fans have been quick to take to social media to vent their frustrations at captain Harry Maguire, who was also sent off during Saturday’s match against Watford.

Despite the Red Devils paying Leicester City a whopping £78.3m for Maguire, just two years ago, the club’s fanbase appears to be losing patience with the English defender.

In fact, so brutal has the criticism of the England international been, which has also spilt over onto the player’s personal message post to Solskjaer, that several fans have urged the club to sell him altogether.

Check out some of the best tweets below.

Worst captain in Uniteds history!

Really hope he gets benched for the rest of the season and sold in the summer.

He’s a disgrace of a player and can’t be trusted #MaguireOut pic.twitter.com/Hylr0TUKJx — Jarvis Cocker (@Bole77) November 21, 2021

The most pathetic @ManUtd captain ever, @HarryMaguire93… You’re next on the list. A disgrace to our club who should be packing his bags with Ole and Phelan already.#MaguireOut begins. — Gerry Deakin (@Gerry_Deakin) November 21, 2021

Step down on your own, before you’re stripped of captaincy. Have some shame… #MaguireOut — Sukumar Thiagarajan?? (@SukumarThiagar4) November 21, 2021

I dont care if its a free transfer or we sell him for 1 pound.#MaguireOut — Teboho Mokoena (@Teboho_Moko3na) November 21, 2021