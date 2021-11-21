If there’s one area of the pitch where Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side can improve, it’s in defence.

The north Londoners have been hit and miss in their back line for some while now, and a commanding presence in the centre could shore things up and give the Italian a decent foundation from which to build.

One player who would certainly fit the bill and, according to Football Insider, may be available, is Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch colossus played the fullest part in Ajax’s recent run to the Champions League semi-finals but hasn’t settled in Italy.

At just 22 years of age, De Ligt has a maturity beyond his years, and certainly doesn’t appear frightened of taking much more established stars to task if he perceives they’re not pulling their weight.

It’s that sort of character that Conte needs. Someone who’ll gee the troops up and lead by example. A voice for the manager on the pitch.

If there’s any realistic chance of poaching him from the Italian giants, then Daniel Levy needs to back his manager all the way.