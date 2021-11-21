Following a shocking 4-1 thrashing against Watford on Saturday, news on Sunday morning confirmed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manchester United manager (Man Utd).

In light of what was a dire run of form that saw the Premier League giants lose five of their last seven matches, in all competitions, the club’s hierarchy were left with little choice but to dismiss the Norwegian.

With the search now very much on to secure a full-time permanent successor, many names have already been linked with taking the reins inside the Old Trafford dugout.

However, according to a recent report from Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag would like to become the Red Devils’ next boss but may be forced to wait until the end of the season.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

It has been reported that Michael Carrick will lead the side on an interim basis while the club decides on who they would like to bring in permanently.

With a crucial tie against Villarreal scheduled to take place on Tuesday followed by a Premier League clash-of-the-titans against league leaders Chelsea the following weekend, it’s fair to say that United now face a crucial week.

However, when it comes to long-term replacements, the problem the Red Devils have is that are very few available and worthy candidates to be handed one of the biggest (and toughest) jobs in world football.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are unlikely to leave their respective roles mid-season, as is ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane, who has been a constant candidate to take over at United, is believed not to be too keen on the idea of moving to England – or his wife isn’t, we should say.

Nevertheless, if by some miracle Carrick and Co. can guide the side through the next six months relatively unscathed, fans’ biggest worry is likely to be that the club will then award him with a permanent contract – similarly to what they did with Solskjaer three years ago.

Therefore, making a decision on a successor and acting quickly could prove to be the best course of action.