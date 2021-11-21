‘Thank you for making us believe’ – Evra leads the tributes to Solskjaer from current and ex-Man United players

Sunday morning saw the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial reign at Manchester United.

In truth the board of the club were left with little choice after the Red Devils collapsed to a shocking 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road against Watford.

It was an ignominious end to the Norwegian’s time with the Old Trafford outfit, and despite the nature of the last month or two, he had brought some enjoyment back to fans of the Red Devils, who had become disillusioned with life under Jose Mourinho.

Managers are, ultimately, always judged on results, however, the past couple of seasons can’t just be swept under the carpet.

That brilliant away win at Paris Saint-Germain… a second-placed Premier League finish… those and plenty of other good times peppered his stay.

What’s more, Solskjaer always carried himself with the upmost dignity even if the job was always a little too big for him.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that past and present players have come out on social media to offer their support, with Patrice Evra leading the tributes.

