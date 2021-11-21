Despite the results of the past couple of months, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has retained a lot of goodwill from former and current Manchester United players.

The Norwegian has always carried himself with dignity, even when the results haven’t been anywhere close to what might be expected of a Red Devils side.

He’s never shirked a post-match interview either, however painful they will have been for him, and has tried his best to lead from the front and by example.

Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough in the end, but it clearly wasn’t for the want of trying.

It’s perhaps that type of attitude that has endeared him to the supporters who still regard him as a club legend for scoring one of the greatest goals in their entire history.

What has transpired recently shouldn’t tarnish his status at the club, and with that in mind, after a period of reflection, he should be welcomed with open arms back to Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United star, Luke Chadwick, was also full of praise for his ex-team-mate.

“Ole’s sacking on personal level is disappointing and sad for him, He’s a great person and great man and it’s a shame things haven’t worked out,” he told CaughtOffside.

“Leading the club after the Liverpool game became untenable, and he would’ve known that. Confidence was so low and it would’ve taken a miracle to turn it around.

“Having said that, I wonder would it [his sacking] have happened if it was only a 2-1 defeat on Saturday. The final two goals were the nails in the coffin.

“Ole would’ve known his time was up because it was a lacklustre performance and a terrible result.

“We’ll see what happens now. Ole can hold his head up high because he brought a lot of pride back to the club. It’s felt like Man Unite again, probably for the first time since Sir Alex.

“It sounds like Michael Carrick is coming in and there are murmurs about Zidane long term. It would be interesting to see him on the sideline, though Brendan Rodgers would be more in tune with what United are after.

“Being Liverpool manager won’t help his cause mind you. Whoever comes in, it will need to be a complete change of how things are being done behind the scenes.

“Players need to be accountable too. Bruno Fernandes has been talking directly to the fans but now it’s up to him and his team-mates to start pushing themselves physically in games, something that Ole could’ve done with.

“He will forever be a legend at the club and not remembered for last two three months. Hopefully the next appointment is a positive one, to help bring the glory days back to the club.”