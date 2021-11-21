“Go with him!” These Man United fans point the finger at first-team star following Solskjaer sacking

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Sunday morning saw Manchester United announce the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd).

The decision, which wasn’t made lightly, came following a dreadful run of results that saw the Red Devils lose five of their last seven matches, in all competitions.

After being thumped 5-0 by rivals Liverpool and then 2-0 by noisy neighbours Manchester City, Solskjaer’s back was to the wall heading into a domestic fixture against league strugglers Watford this weekend.

Although expected to pick up all three points and buy himself some more time, Solskjaer and United ended up falling to an abysmal 4-1 defeat against the Hornets – sealing the Norwegian’s fate inside the Old Trafford dugout.

MORE: Talks soon: Chelsea star could stay for one more season, says Fabrizio Romano

More Stories / Latest News
“It screams negativity” – These Tottenham Hotspur fans react to their line up against Leeds United
“Can’t be trusted!” These Man United fans plead with club to sell £78m flop
(Video) Rodri scores stunner to put Man City 2-0 up against Everton

Not only was the nature of United’s defeat on Saturday alarming, but club captain Harry Maguire was also sent off which only added to his side and manager’s woes.

Captain Harry Maguire was sent off during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game as Manchester United manager against Watford on Saturday.

Reacting to the club’s confirmation that Solskjaer has now left his role, Maguire has joined teammates in using social media to send his best wishes.


However, although Maguire’s public post appears to be a genuinely heartfelt message of thanks and support, several fans have been quick to criticise the skipper.

More Stories Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.