Sunday morning saw Manchester United announce the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd).

The decision, which wasn’t made lightly, came following a dreadful run of results that saw the Red Devils lose five of their last seven matches, in all competitions.

After being thumped 5-0 by rivals Liverpool and then 2-0 by noisy neighbours Manchester City, Solskjaer’s back was to the wall heading into a domestic fixture against league strugglers Watford this weekend.

Although expected to pick up all three points and buy himself some more time, Solskjaer and United ended up falling to an abysmal 4-1 defeat against the Hornets – sealing the Norwegian’s fate inside the Old Trafford dugout.

Not only was the nature of United’s defeat on Saturday alarming, but club captain Harry Maguire was also sent off which only added to his side and manager’s woes.

Reacting to the club’s confirmation that Solskjaer has now left his role, Maguire has joined teammates in using social media to send his best wishes.

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend ? pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021



However, although Maguire’s public post appears to be a genuinely heartfelt message of thanks and support, several fans have been quick to criticise the skipper.

This is going to go down like a lead balloon — ????? (@niamhutd) November 21, 2021

You can leave with him — Anas Ahmed ???? (@anas_488) November 21, 2021

Its dissapointing how you threw him under the bus, Harry. Not expected from the guy who was undroppable and made the captain buy ole.

You are probably one of the main reasons he is gone. — Nischal (@Nischal_utd) November 21, 2021

Get that armband off pal — MR (@utdkane9) November 21, 2021

Go with him — City are tinpot (@lewistonks7) November 21, 2021