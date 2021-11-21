Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United in Sunday afternoon’s 4:30 kick off, looking to secure their first domestic victory under Antonio Conte.

With results mostly going in their favour with teams above them from other fixtures this weekend, a win over Leeds would see Spurs rocket up the table from 10th to 7th place, and just four points away from the top four. Though if they can conjure up a 7-0 win then they will even leapfrog Wolves in 6th.

Conte will be taking charge of just his second Premier League game at Tottenham, with his first one prior to the international break ending in a goalless 0-0 draw against Everton.

It is also Conte’s first taste of home action with Spurs in the Premier League, and now with a few weeks under the belt with his team he will desperate to get off to a winning start at home.

The Spurs line up sees the returns of Japhet Tanganga and Harry Winks to the starting 11, but sees a familiar front three in Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and England captain Harry Kane, who scored back to back hat-tricks over the international break.

You can see some of the fan reaction to the home sides line up below.

tears winks in 2021 — a (@aishathfc) November 21, 2021

Winks – Davies – Dier !!! Still in our first team how many years has this been the case for?!! Again and again and again !!! Inept recruitment the last 3 years — Cos1882 (@CNK82) November 21, 2021

This Leeds side Has Most of its first team players out injured like bamford and raphinha we should absolutely destroy this lot COYSS — Jack ?? (@Jack_Coysss) November 21, 2021

It’s 2021 and somehow Harry Winks is starting for Tottenham — Gareth Davies (@Gareth_Davies09) November 21, 2021

Sessegnon on the bench, really hope he gets a chance. — Aaron (@AaronJEng1) November 21, 2021

More creativity on the bench than in the starting 11 ? — ?????? (@roweth_david) November 21, 2021

On paper this team has 5 defenders and 2 defensive minded midfielders. At home against lower positioned, injury hit opponents. It screams negativity.

I’m obviously saying this to encourage a handsome 5-0 home win! #COYS — MartyP (@martypigott) November 21, 2021

Leeds United are in the midst of a severe injury crisis and will be playing without a natural striker for the game today.

All the factors would point towards a Spurs victory, but as the Premier League proves time and time again, form and what ‘should’ happen rarely do.