Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United in Sunday afternoon’s 4:30 kick off, looking to secure their first domestic victory under Antonio Conte.

With results mostly going in their favour with teams above them from other fixtures this weekend, a win over Leeds would see Spurs rocket up the table from 10th to 7th place, and just four points away from the top four. Though if they can conjure up a 7-0 win then they will even leapfrog Wolves in 6th.

Conte will be taking charge of just his second Premier League game at Tottenham, with his first one prior to the international break ending in a goalless 0-0 draw against Everton.

It is also Conte’s first taste of home action with Spurs in the Premier League, and now with a few weeks under the belt with his team he will desperate to get off to a winning start at home.

The Spurs line up sees the returns of Japhet Tanganga and Harry Winks to the starting 11, but sees a familiar front three in Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and England captain Harry Kane, who scored back to back hat-tricks over the international break.

You can see some of the fan reaction to the home sides line up below.

Leeds United are in the midst of a severe injury crisis and will be playing without a natural striker for the game today.

All the factors would point towards a Spurs victory, but as the Premier League proves time and time again, form and what ‘should’ happen rarely do.

