Manchester United continue to be a club and a team that are going absolutely nowhere.

From the top down, the Red Devils have to take a long, hard look at themselves if they want to be in a position to bring back the glory days to Old Trafford.

It makes you wonder why Jesse Lingard felt that his playing purpose would be better served back in the north west after enjoying such a wonderful loan spell at West Ham United at the back end of last season.

The Hammers are, certainly at present, streets ahead of the Red Devils.

Lingard’s goal against them earlier this season to win the Premier League game at the London Stadium was one of very few low points for David Moyes’ side.

It was probably the attacking midfielder’s best moment of a season that’s been nothing to write home about.

The Telegraph report that Lingard has now decided to go out on loan again in January with a view to a move elsewhere permanently at the end of the current campaign.

It’s all come a year too late but he might just be able to resurrect his career in time to be considered for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.