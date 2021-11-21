I was interested to read a recent document that highlighted that in 100 Premier League games VAR had overturned 44 refereeing decisions.

Sadly, the statistics, whilst enlightening, do not take into account incidents like the red card challenge by West Ham United’s Aaron Cresswell before the international break and what happened on Saturday in the Burnley vs Crystal Palace match.

MORE: Brilliant from Klopp

Palace’s Joachim Andersen clearly fouled Burnley’s Chris Wood with a holding offence which brought him down to the ground.

There were no covering defenders and it was a clear denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Here again the VAR operator decided that it did not fulfil a clear and obvious error, and I support Sean Dyche who had every reason to be unhappy.

Tensions were high on and off the field at Anfield, which resulted in a bust up between Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta.

Some fast work by fourth official Andy Madley and the staff of both clubs managed to keep both managers apart from each other.

Referee Michael Oliver, who produced yet another outstanding performance, remained calm and rightly raised a yellow card to both managers.