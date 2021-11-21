Early on Sunday morning, Manchester United released an official statement to confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been relieved of his position as first-team manager.

The Norwegian couldn’t have any complaints after the Red Devils were soundly beaten at Vicarage Road on Saturday by Watford.

The 4-1 reverse followed hot on the heels of demolitions at the hands of Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It appeared from the outside looking in that players had lost faith in Solskjaer’s methods and some of them were clearly not trying as hard as they could be.

Despite the continued disappointments recently, it seems that Solskjaer still had the backing of a number of the club’s supporters.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

In the wake of the official statement, many fans took to social media to vent their anger at what they clearly perceive as a knee-jerk reaction from the board.

Michael Carrick takes over on a caretaker basis until an interim or permanent manager can be found.

I’ve been a Manchester United fan since birth and I must admit that I’m really disappointed in our board for Sacking Ole.. He is a club legend and was definitely going to turn things around and lead us to win trophies soon. I’m not going to support this club anymore..disgraceful. — DON (@Opresii) November 21, 2021

Manchester United will never get another Coach like Ole Gunnar, he just needed more time to prove himself. — ?? (@JamalGaddafi) November 21, 2021

You are my Solskjaer, My Ole Solskjaer, You make me happy, When skies are grey… pic.twitter.com/uRIfi0v3zf — ?K??ö (@Karo_kui) November 21, 2021