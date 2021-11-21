‘Not going to support this club anymore’ – These Man United fans are furious that Solskjaer has been sacked

Early on Sunday morning, Manchester United released an official statement to confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been relieved of his position as first-team manager.

The Norwegian couldn’t have any complaints after the Red Devils were soundly beaten at Vicarage Road on Saturday by Watford.

The 4-1 reverse followed hot on the heels of demolitions at the hands of Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It appeared from the outside looking in that players had lost faith in Solskjaer’s methods and some of them were clearly not trying as hard as they could be.

Despite the continued disappointments recently, it seems that Solskjaer still had the backing of a number of the club’s supporters.

In the wake of the official statement, many fans took to social media to vent their anger at what they clearly perceive as a knee-jerk reaction from the board.

Michael Carrick takes over on a caretaker basis until an interim or permanent manager can be found.

