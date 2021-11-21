News on Sunday morning confirmed that Manchester United have made the decision to part ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd).

The Red Devils, who endured a dire run of results, including five defeats in their last seven matches, in all competitions, are now manager-less.

Although Michael Carrick is set to steady the ship in the short term, the search is now on for the club to appoint a long-term successor.

MORE: “Can’t be trusted!” These Man United fans plead with club to sell £78m flop

Solskjaer’s final few months at Manchester United were difficult, to say the least – clearly struggling to get the best out of a world-class squad, this weekend’s 4-1 thrashing against Watford ended up sealing the Norwegian’s fate.

However, according to a recent report from ESPN, Solskjaer’s time in charge of the Red Devils was more difficult than many realised.

It has been shockingly claimed that the manager became the butt of a joke. It’s been reported that the squad referred to Solskjaer as the man to go to for ‘Netflix recommendations’ due to how much time he spent watching replays on an iPad from the dugout.

Solskjaer was frequently picked up by broadcasters’ cameras glancing over his staff’s shoulders looking at replays of incidents, but that doesn’t mean he was any less inept than managers who shout from the very edge of their technical area.

The fact he was made fun of says more about the state of the egos at Old Trafford than it does the ex-striker, who many fans would have given anything to see succeed.

Whoever walks into the job next certainly has a monumental job on their hands – that much is for sure.