It’s not been the best start to the season for Manchester United, and their insipid 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday was always going to sound the death knell for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Times detail, ahead of an official announcement, that the Norwegian’s time at Old Trafford is finally up, and it’s now incumbent on the United board that they get the replacement absolutely right.

Zinedine Zidane has been a name that’s been mentioned in dispatches and The Times suggest that United’s financial offer has been increased in order to tempt him to the north west, with Darren Fletcher taking over in the interim.

It would be a bold move from the Glazer family, but not necessarily the right one.

Zidane certainly has the gravitas that Solskjaer doesn’t, but his managerial experience extends to a Real Madrid side that were hitting their peak roughly at the same time.

When things started to go wrong at the Santiago Bernabeu and players weren’t hitting the mark each week, Zidane’s tactical failings were there for all to see.

He would galvanise the troops at Old Trafford, and in Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, Zidane would have two players who will immediately understand the demands placed upon them.

However, trying to drag a United side from the depths of the abyss isn’t really his bag, and the club would do well to steer clear.