Video: Morecambe striker Cole Stockton scores a goal of the season contender against Fleetwood

Posted by

When time is running out in a game, sometimes just taking a chance can pay dividends.

That was surely in Cole Stockton’s mind when the Morecambe striker won the ball in his own half against Fleetwood and, with time already up, decided to try his luck from the halfway line.

MORE: Brilliant from Klopp

Just as David Beckham and others had done years before him, Stockton simply took aim and took advantage of the Fleetwood keeper being too far off of his line.

What a way to win a game!

More Stories Cole Stockton David Beckham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.