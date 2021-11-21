He’s been one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staunchest supporters, even in the darkest days of the Norwegian’s Manchester United reign.

In spite of the criticism that consistently came Solskjaer’s way, particularly in light of recent heavy defeats, Gary Neville didn’t once move from his standpoint of backing the manager.

Whilst there was an acceptance from Ole’s former team-mate that things on the pitch had to change, Neville always stopped short of calling for the manager’s head.

Even in the aftermath of Solskjaer’s sacking announcement, Neville still managed to convey the right sentiment.