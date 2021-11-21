Time has apparently run out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Although the club haven’t yet made it official, reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has announced via Twitter that the United board have agreed, after a five-hour meeting, to terminate their former player’s managerial contract.

It was inevitable once the Red Devils were stung by the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

United didn’t just lose at Watford, they were battered, and that’s unacceptable for such a storied club.

Many will say that Solskjaer’s sacking has come far, far too late and the signs were there weeks ago.

The humbling defeats to Leicester, Liverpool and Manchester City could all, potentially, have been avoided.

Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. It’s over. ? #MUFC Official statement in place, mutual agreement reached to respect Ole and part ways. Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found. pic.twitter.com/oNMceD5xiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

Aside from the financial aspects of removing the Norwegian from his position – given they’d only fairly recently handed him a new contract – there’s a question mark as to who should take over.

Get it wrong again, and United might not yet have hit their rock bottom.