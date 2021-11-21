(Photo) An emotional Solskjaer departs Carrington consoled by fans

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have announced they have dismissed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man Utd).

The Norwegian’s time in the Old Trafford dugout came to an abrupt end after an abysmal run of form was capped off by a 4-1 thumping against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

With the search for a new permanent manager now well underway, although fans will be wondering who is set to take the reins on a permanent basis next, many have also been quick to show their gratitude to Solskjaer, who will forever be a club legend.

An image, which has been posted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, has surfaced, which shows Solskjaer leaving the Red Devils’ Carrington training complex embraced by fans.

