(Photo) David De Gea breaks silence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United sacking

Manchester United announced on Sunday morning that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left his position as the club’s manager (Man Utd).

The Norwegian’s time as Red Devils boss came to a bitter end following a torrid run of results that was eventually capped off by a devastating 4-1 thrashing against Watford on Saturday.

Despite now being on the lookout for a new permanent manager, members of the United squad have already sent their former boss messages of thanks.

MORE: Exclusive -“He reminds me of prime Ibrahimovic”- Fabrizio Romano reveals who he thinks would make a great addition to the Premier League

The latest member of the side’s first team to come out and offer their support and good wishes to Solskjaer has been veteran goalkeeper David De Gea.