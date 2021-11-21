Report: AC Milan eyes Boca Juniors starlet to inject youth into their forward group

The January transfer window is opening, and teams are looking to add to their squad for the second half of the 2021-22 season. AC Milan has an older forward group with Zlatan Ibrahimovi? and Olivier Giroud playing vital minutes.

Nonetheless, these two can’t play forever, and the Italian club needs to add some youth to the group to usher in their replacements. As a result, AC Milan has been eyeing the South American market to find a talented forward.

According to Fichajesthe Serie A side is monitoring Boca Juniors’ Exequiel Zeballos. The 19-year-old can play both as a winger and striker, so he provides versatility should AC Milan decide to pursue any further with their interest in the Argentine forward.

The report doesn’t deal with the asking price the Argentine club would want for the teenager. Nonetheless, Transfermarkt values him at €5-million with Zeballos under contract until 2025.

AC Milan isn’t alone with their interest in Zeballos as Sevilla, PSV, and Napoli are among the clubs having their eye on the Boca Juniors forward.

