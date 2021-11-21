News of Sergio Aguero’s impending retirement from football may have been incredibly premature.

A recently diagnosed heart problem, which came after the Argentinian had to be substituted in Barcelona’s match against Alaves, had apparently led to the player calling time on his career, per a tweet from reliable reporter, Gerard Romero.

Given that Aguero had only managed to play one and a half games for the Catalans after being out injured for the first 10 weeks of the season, it appeared to be the cruellest of blows.

However, it now seems that Romero and other outlets may have jumped the gun.

According to AS, new coach, Xavi Hernandez, has dismissed the story as nothing more than rumours.

? El Kun Agüero se retira. Los problemas en el corazón le obligan a dejar el fútbol en activo. La próxima semana hay prevista una rueda de prensa para el anuncio de su retirada. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #kunaguero — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021

“What’s come out isn’t true,” he was quoted as saying to reporters after the game against Espanyol.

“I spoke with him, he’s calm and happy. I asked him to come back when he was feeling okay.”

If he can steer clear of health issues and further injury, Aguero is still an elite level marksman.

For the remainder of the season, were he to return as Xavi has suggested, his experience and goals would, arguably, be of help to the Catalans as they seek to steady the ship.

Moreover, it would allow Aguero to bow out when he wants to rather than having retirement forced upon him.