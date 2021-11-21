Solskjaer’s preferential treatment clearest sign yet midfielder may move on

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left Manchester United.

Following the Red Devils’ recent 4-1 thrashing against Watford on Saturday afternoon, the decision to relieve Solskjaer from his duties was quickly made with confirmation coming early on Sunday morning (Man Utd).

The club is now beginning its search for a new permanent manager but until an agreement can be reached, Michael Carrick is expected to guide the side in the short term.

However, with Solskjaer now out of the club, reports are coming in that detail exactly what led to the club making their decision to dismiss him.

A recent report from ESPN has not only claimed that members of the club’s first-team squad began making jokes about their manager, mainly for his habit of watching replays on an iPad from the dugout, but it has also reported that the treatment of midfielder Paul Pogba left a bad taste in many mouths.

Pogba, 28, is out of contract with the club at the end of the season and failure to agree to renew his deal will see him eligible to speak to foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

There has been much speculation about what the future holds for Pogba, but with every passing day, it is looking increasingly more likely that the Frenchman will depart the club for free at the end of the current season.

Despite the player’s reluctance to commit his long-term future to the club, Pogba, when fit, had remained a constant figure in Solskjaer’s matchday squads and that reportedly frustrated some of his teammates.

Although not always able to accommodate the French midfielder in his more central role, Solskjaer often deployed Pogba out on the wing – always at the expense of another player.

With members of the United squad believed to be annoyed at the preferential treatment Pogba received and with Solskjaer now no longer in charge, it would be fair to assume that the Frenchman’s time in Manchester has almost run its course.