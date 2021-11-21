The case of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City is an interesting one indeed.

Despite being one of England’s shining lights at the recent Euro 2020 championship, Sterling has barely featured for his club side, and has apparently started rocking the boat behind the scenes.

According to sources at the club cited by 90Min, the player doesn’t believe in Pep Guardiola’s long-term plans so is keen to move on with Barcelona his preferred destination.

Whilst every player can reserve the right to move to another club at any stage of his career, to use such an excuse as leverage is preposterous.

Guardiola is one of the most successful managers of the modern era, and has clearly seen something he doesn’t like with Sterling, be that his attitude or something lacking in his general play.

Rather than accept that and work hard to get back in the side, Sterling has seen fit to try and engineer a situation that, ultimately, will end in him moving on.

Given that his form has dipped remarkably since the summer, Barcelona need to ask themselves the question as to whether they actually want Sterling for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign in any event.