Manchester United’s board have to tread very carefully over the coming days, as they look to make an interim managerial appointment in order to give them time to consider who they’ll employ in the role longer term.

It’s long been contended that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t the right hire, and recent results have shown that to be the case.

An absolute mauling at Watford on Saturday seems to have been the final straw, with multiple outlets suggesting the Norwegian will be relieved of his duties, in the absence of an official announcement from the club.

Once that does arrive, focus will turn to who will take over, and United fans are unlikely to be too enthused by who the club are allegedly courting in the interim period.

According to The Athletic, former United defender, Laurent Blanc, the current coach of Al-Rayyan, who are eighth in the Qatar Stars League, is the favourite, with a longer-term move for Julen Lopetegui mooted.

Out of work for four years before heading to Qatar, Blanc has done nothing to qualify him for the position at Old Trafford, and it would arguably be another incredible decision from a board completely out of touch.

After the Solskjaer debacle, the club can ill afford to alienate the fans further than they already have.

Such an appointment could conceivably see United’s season career even further into the abyss.