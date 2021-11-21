Daniel James has put Leeds United 1-0 ahead to rain down on Antonio Conte’s first Premier league home game in charge of Spurs.

The Welshman has been slotted into a striker role today due to an injury crisis currently engulfing United.

James got himself on the end of a Jack Harrison cross that was superbly delivered to the far post and prodded home the away side’s opener.

You can watch the full video below.

LEEDS LEAD! ? A deserved breakthrough from the visitors as Jack Harrison puts one on a plate for Dan James ? Watch Spurs v Leeds on Super Sunday pic.twitter.com/xWxuq8Xcro — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021

A win for Spurs could see them shoot all the way up to 7th place in the Premier League.

But with James scoring his first goal since his big money move from Manchester United in the summer, it is instead his team who are flying up the table, moving from 17th to 14th if they can hold onto the win.