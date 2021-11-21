Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg has scored the first goal of the Antonio Conte era at Tottenham Hotspur.

After a good period of dominance from Spurs, Höjbjerg was the man who managed to get the equaliser that is the reward for the home sides effort since the start of the second half.

Spurs went into half-time one goal down and were easily second best in the opening 45 minutes. But whatever Conte said to his team at half-time seems to have really lifted their spirits.

Pictures courtesy of Canal +

Spurs now lead the game 2-1 after Sergio Reguilon followed up a deflected Eric Dier free kick.