PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is one of football’s most highly-rated tacticians.

Pochettino has been in Paris for nearly 12-months now and with the South American blessed with such a talented squad, including an attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar – the pressure is on for him to deliver some major silverware.

Although PSG failed to lift the Ligue 1 title, or the Champions League last season, this campaign sees them cruising at the top of the table, 12-points clear of Rennes in the second spot.

However, with the PSG job one of the most difficult in world football, especially when it comes to craving instant success, Pochettino continues to see his every decision heavily scrutinised.

Speaking recently to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, CaughtOffside asked the Italian expert for his thoughts on the South American’s future in France.

“I think he’s a very good manager,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “I feel now he has the control of the dressing room and this is key when you are working with these kinds of players.”