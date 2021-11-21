Leeds United and England footballer Kalvin Phillips hilariously wiped out referee Andre Marriner in the first half of his teams game against Tottenham Hotspur.

In the 33rd minute, Phillips went to press Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg but was blocked by the referee when attempting to do so, resulting in the clash.

You can watch the full video below – pictures courtesy of Sky Sports. k

Leeds currently lead Tottenham 1-0 courtesy of Daniel James, who is playing as a retrofitted striker with no one else who can play there naturally fit for selection.

The game is currently at halftime.