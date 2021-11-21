Sky Sports pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp took a funny swipe at colleague Roy Keane amidst discussions about who could take over at Manchester United.

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier today, the Sky Sports panel discussed who might take over the role as interim manager.

Former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane suggested the abrasive Keane might be a good fit, after which Redknapp and Richards exchanged quips about the former United captains double-barrelled assault on some United players in the past.

You can see the full video below.

Robbie ? "Roy Keane will sort it out" Jamie ? "Roy Keane and @GNev2 as assistant." Micah ? "I'm not saying he couldn't do it, but the relationship with the players, he's slagged off half the dressing room." ? Jamie Redknapp. Robbie Keane and @MicahRichards on Man United pic.twitter.com/NFYpf4qcGj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Numerous names have been tossed around in the discussion of who can take over now that Solskjaer is gone.

It will be interesting to see how well a board who many fans don’t have faith in will navigate the current situation.