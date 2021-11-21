Sergio Reguilon scored the winner as Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League home game.

Reguilon was the quickest to follow up an Eric Dier free kick that deflected off the wall only to rebound off the post and fall perfectly for the left-back to slot the ball home.

You can watch the full video below.

REGUILON POUNCES! Spurs take the lead as Dier's deflected free kick is followed in by the Tottenham full back ? Watch Spurs v Leeds on Super Sunday pic.twitter.com/j5h48uQ8E4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021

With victory over Leeds United in todays game Spurs are now just four points outside of the top four and currently sit in 7th place, level on points with Wolves.

Despite a less than impressive first half performance that saw Daniel James score the opener after some lovely wing play from Jack Harrison, Conte managed to rally his team to turn the tie around.

Spurs can now look forward to back to back away trips to Mura and Burnley.