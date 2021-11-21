Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane believes Zinedine Zidane to be the standout candidate to take over the Manchester United job.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane critiqued the idea of Mauricio Pochettino leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the current moment and concluded that Zidane would be the best option for United to take over the reigns.

He cited the fact that the Frenchman had previously worked with two of United’s big summer signings; Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, and his record winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Why would Mauricio Pochettino leave Paris Saint-Germain at this moment in time? Robbie Keane does not feel Mauricio Pochettino would swap PSG for Manchester United…pic.twitter.com/EdZ1CYW3YN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021

Zidane and Pochettino have both been linked to the Man United job more intensely today after the club confirmed the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, leaving Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher as the interim managers in charge.