Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane believes Zinedine Zidane to be the standout candidate to take over the Manchester United job.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane critiqued the idea of Mauricio Pochettino leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the current moment and concluded that Zidane would be the best option for United to take over the reigns.

He cited the fact that the Frenchman had previously worked with two of United’s big summer signings; Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, and his record winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Zidane and Pochettino have both been linked to the Man United job more intensely today after the club confirmed the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, leaving Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher as the interim managers in charge.

