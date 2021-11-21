(Video) Rodri scores stunner to put Man City 2-0 up against Everton

Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has scored an absolute screamer to put his side two goals ahead in their afternoon kick off against Everton.

Following a Man City counter attack Everton managed to prod the ball clear of the penalty area but  didn’t account for Rodri to be waiting near the edge of the area to strike the ball top bins from way out.

Interestingly all four of Rodri’s Premier League goals have been scored from outside the box. He has actually only scored one goal in the box when he was in La Liga.

You can watch the full video below.

Pep Guardiola’s 2020/21 title winners currently continue to lead Everton 2-0 and will regain second place in the Premier League if this result holds.

