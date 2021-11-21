Raheem Sterling has fired Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into a first-half lead against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Despite dominating the game, the Citizens looked set to head into the halftime break all square at 0-0.
However, with just moments to go in the first 45-minutes, attacking left-back Joao Cancelo unleashed a defence-splitting outside-of-the-boot pass that Sterling then latched onto before guiding the ball into the back of the net.
The set-up play for this one will take some beating this season.