(Video) Sterling finishes off outside-of-the-boot wonder assist from Cancelo vs. Everton

Everton FC Manchester City
Raheem Sterling has fired Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into a first-half lead against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dominating the game, the Citizens looked set to head into the halftime break all square at 0-0.

However, with just moments to go in the first 45-minutes, attacking left-back Joao Cancelo unleashed a defence-splitting outside-of-the-boot pass that Sterling then latched onto before guiding the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

The set-up play for this one will take some beating this season.

