Raheem Sterling has fired Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City into a first-half lead against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dominating the game, the Citizens looked set to head into the halftime break all square at 0-0.

MORE: Bizarre incident as Antonio Rudiger BITES Chelsea team-mate

However, with just moments to go in the first 45-minutes, attacking left-back Joao Cancelo unleashed a defence-splitting outside-of-the-boot pass that Sterling then latched onto before guiding the ball into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

? “Absolutely sublime!” The assist by Joao Cancelo ? The finish by Raheem Sterling ? Watch Manchester City vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/7I0dnoZ6Nb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021

The set-up play for this one will take some beating this season.