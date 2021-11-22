Ahead of the must win Champions League game against Benfica, former Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, has given the appointment of Xavi as the new coach of the Catalan club the thumbs up.

The Argentinian enjoyed huge success alongside the midfielder during a number of trophy-laden seasons, and told MARCA that he has no doubt Barca have the right man in charge.

“Barcelona will grow with Xavi,” he was quoted as saying, upon receiving his eighth Pichichi award from the outlet.

“He’s a coach who knows a lot and knows the club well.”

His endorsement will surely go some way to alleviating any pressure that Xavi might be feeling in his opening few games.

The Benfica game is one of the most important in Barcelona’s recent history as failure to win could see the Catalans drop out of the Champions League at the group stages for the first time in two decades.

Were Barca to acquire the points they need to get into the knockout stages, there remains the possibility that they could meet Messi and PSG later in the competition.

For now, Xavi and Barcelona’s fans will surely just be happy if Messi’s words to prove to be prophetic.