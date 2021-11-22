It can be nothing more than an exercise in trying to remain important during the silly season of transfer negotiations.

Why else would Bayern Munich seem to be making a play for Barcelona’s Pedri when the youngster has a buyout clause of one billion euros?

According to AS cited by Sport, the German giants are willing to break their transfer record of €80m to sign the recently crowned Golden Boy.

However, Pedri and his family are believed to be Barcelona supporters, and the club have clearly made their commitment to the player by renewing his contract until 2026 according to the official Barcelona website.

Bayern will have known that of course, so a pathetic point scoring attempt is just embarrassing for such a storied European giant.

It’s unlikely that Joan Laporta and the Barca board will take too kindly to the news on the eve of a must win Champions League game against Benfica.

Regardless, the Bavarians will need to look elsewhere if it’s a creative midfielder they’re after.