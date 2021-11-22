Michael Carrick pays classy tribute to departing Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has paid a classy tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his departure from the club yesterday.

The Norwegian tactician was finally dismissed by the Red Devils after weeks of speculation, with the club going through an absolutely dire run of form before his exit.

Carrick is now taking charge of the team until a new manager can be appointed, and it’s not yet clear who that man will be.

For now, however, Carrick started off his stint as caretaker manager by making it clear just how much he enjoyed working alongside Solskjaer, even if things didn’t ultimately work out…

? "It was a pleasure working with Ole, and I wish him all the very best," Carrick says. "It's a privilege for me to be in this position and now the focus is on the next game. We're looking forward to the game tomorrow. We can't wait." ?#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2021

Carrick was a fine player for Man Utd back in the day, and fans will no doubt be intrigued to see what he can achieve in his short time coaching the side.

The former England international was part of Solskjaer’s coaching team and some fans might well feel the team could’ve done with more of a fresh start than this, with Carrick and other coaches staying on instead of following Solskjaer out of the exit door.