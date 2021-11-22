Crystal Palace were lucky when Joachim Anderson escaped punishment

Burnley FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace were lucky when Joachim Anderson escaped punishment for denying a goal scoring opportunity against Burnley.

I was surprised VAR did not intervene when Anderson was guilty of a holding offence on Chris Wood at Turf Moor.

MORE: Back to basics for Liverpool

Referee, Simon Hooper, was a fair distance from the incident but assistant ref, Dan Robathan, should have helped out in that situation as he had a better view.

It was a clear and obvious error so I was baffled VAR official, Graham Scott, did not get involved to recommend a review. Anderson was all over Wood and it was a clear foul on the striker.

Former Premier League and FIFA referee Mark Halsey is a columnist for CaughtOffside.com

It was odd nothing was given and highlighted what VAR should be used for. No wonder Burnley boss Sean Dyche wasn’t happy.

More Stories / Latest News
Solskjaer signing left shocked by former Manchester United manager’s treatment of him
West Ham to hold talks over January transfer targets
Newcastle’s four top January transfer targets revealed

These sorts of decisions from the PGMOL are becoming far too commonplace and are symptomatic of all that is wrong with VAR in the Premier League.

Something has to change sooner rather than later.

More Stories Chris Wood Joachim Andersen Mark Halsey Sean Dyche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.