There aren’t too many better jobs in the world of sport than the manager’s job at Manchester United.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming to a mutual agreement with the powers that be at Old Trafford for him to leave, there is now a vacancy for precisely that.

It’s clearly a job that isn’t for the faint-hearted or a shrinking violet, but the prestige is obvious.

When talking to Sky Sports, even England’s rugby union coach, Eddie Jones, remarked about the ‘allure’ of such a position.