There aren’t too many better jobs in the world of sport than the manager’s job at Manchester United.
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming to a mutual agreement with the powers that be at Old Trafford for him to leave, there is now a vacancy for precisely that.
It’s clearly a job that isn’t for the faint-hearted or a shrinking violet, but the prestige is obvious.
When talking to Sky Sports, even England’s rugby union coach, Eddie Jones, remarked about the ‘allure’ of such a position.
“The allure of coaching at #MUFC where every game you’ve got 80,000 people who love the team, and you’ve got them playing well, and the crowd is going nuts – that’s an experience you’ll want.”
? England Rugby Head Coach Eddie Jones weighs in on the United Vacancy pic.twitter.com/owzSWZzvaH
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 22, 2021