Now that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left Manchester United, the finger can no longer be pointed at the Norwegian when things, inevitably, go wrong again for the Red Devils.

He was the most convenient of fall guys for the club.

Clearly, he had his shortcomings, but it’s only been in the last couple of months that everyone has jumped on the Ole out bandwagon.

When he was guiding them to second place in the Premier League and into a Europa League final, there didn’t seem to be too many bad words being said about him.

So where did it all go wrong? The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is almost certainly a factor even if it isn’t the only reason.

Ronaldo’s presence has stunted the growth of others, whilst United’s defence has been abysmal all season.

Solskjaer, perhaps, didn’t have the authority to arrest the slide and with all of those facets placed together, there was never really a chance that the club would go on to be successful this season.

The 2021/22 campaign may well be a write off now, unless the club can bring in an elite name during the season.